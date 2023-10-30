Kirk Cousins' Official Injury Status Determined

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles tendon tear during Sunday's (October 29) game against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings officially announced following an MRI Monday (October 30) morning.

"Kirk Cousins underwent an MRI this morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics that confirmed an Achilles tendon tear. The timeline and details of his upcoming surgery will be determined this week. The team will continue to provide updates," the Vikings wrote on their social media accounts.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Cousins was feared to have suffered an Achilles injury and would undergo an MRI to confirm during his postgame press conference on Sunday.