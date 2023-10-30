Kirk Cousins' Official Injury Status Determined
By Jason Hall
October 30, 2023
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles tendon tear during Sunday's (October 29) game against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings officially announced following an MRI Monday (October 30) morning.
"Kirk Cousins underwent an MRI this morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics that confirmed an Achilles tendon tear. The timeline and details of his upcoming surgery will be determined this week. The team will continue to provide updates," the Vikings wrote on their social media accounts.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Cousins was feared to have suffered an Achilles injury and would undergo an MRI to confirm during his postgame press conference on Sunday.
Kirk Cousins underwent an MRI this morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics that confirmed an Achilles tendon tear.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 30, 2023
The timeline and details of his upcoming surgery will be determined this week. The team will continue to provide updates. pic.twitter.com/8rXFyGtCZV
An achilles injury should keep Cousins, 35, out for the remainder of the season. The veteran quarterback was seen hopping on one foot toward the Vikings' bench in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game after suffering a non-contact injury. Rookie Jaren Hall played the remainder of the game and threw for 23 yards on 3 of 4 passing.
Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing prior to exiting the game. The 35-year-old entered Week 3 with the third-most passing yards (2,057) and second-most passing touchdowns (16) among all NFL quarterbacks.