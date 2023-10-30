Manuel Turizo has released a new song and music video called "ojos. labios. cara." to "shine a spotlight" on the Latin community. The Colombian singer-songwriter has partnered with e.l.f. Cosmetics for the new song which translates to "eyes. lips. face." in English.

"At e.l.f., we celebrate every ojo, labio y cara,” Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty said in a press release. “Our Latinx and Hispanic fans are among our most passionate e.l.f. enthusiasts. This song is created for them, to shine a spotlight on their creativity, to amplify their voices and to give them a stage to live their bold truths." Turizo wrote "ojos. labios. cara" to tell the story of a Latin woman who captivates the song's narrator with her "boldness, confidence, and intellectual power."