Manuel Turizo Wants To Uplift Latin Women With Song 'Ojos. Labios. Cara.'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 30, 2023
Manuel Turizo has released a new song and music video called "ojos. labios. cara." to "shine a spotlight" on the Latin community. The Colombian singer-songwriter has partnered with e.l.f. Cosmetics for the new song which translates to "eyes. lips. face." in English.
"At e.l.f., we celebrate every ojo, labio y cara,” Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty said in a press release. “Our Latinx and Hispanic fans are among our most passionate e.l.f. enthusiasts. This song is created for them, to shine a spotlight on their creativity, to amplify their voices and to give them a stage to live their bold truths." Turizo wrote "ojos. labios. cara" to tell the story of a Latin woman who captivates the song's narrator with her "boldness, confidence, and intellectual power."
“It was an honor to work alongside e.l.f. to create “ojos. labios. cara.” and to have a song written [for the Latin community],” Manuel said in a press release. “A song where women feel empowered, valued and beautiful. This collaboration is an anthem for them, and I hope you all enjoy this song as much as I do."
The music video, which was shot by Colombian cinematographer Carmen Cabana and was directed by Madwell’s Chief Creative Officer and co-founder Chris Sojka follows a fictionalized version of "Manuel" filming a music video in 1940s Los Angeles. “The song is about unrequited love for a woman of such power that she doesn’t even need to speak. Just her eyes, lips and face are paralyzing enough, a conduit for a mighty power greater than words,” Chris explained. “Since the video takes place on an extended reality soundstage, we’re able to depict the past and the present contemporaneously, so the viewer can feel the strength of Latina trailblazers through generations.”