This Colorado Restaurant Has The Best View In The Entire State

Many attributes can enhance the dining experience, such features can be considered a "feast for the eyes." While design and decor can be nice to look at, nothing beats the breathtaking scenery of nature. Imagine enjoying your delicious meal with a gentle sea breeze, among majestic mountains, or with a beautiful forest surrounding the restaurant. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants offering scenic views while enjoying great food.

That's why HawaiianIslands.com utilized data from TripAdvisor to determine every state's restaurant with the "most beautiful" views. According to the website, Allred's Restaurant is the top pick for Colorado!

Located in the Telluride area, diners can enjoy an exquisite meal at over 10,500 feet above sea level. You have to take the ski gondola in order to access this upscale establishment. The eatery's website further explains what diners can look forward to:

"Elegant rustic ambiance creates an unique dining experience at 10,551 feet above sea level! Renowned for its culinary excellence and extraordinary service, Allred's offers our guests an award-winning Wine List, with an emphasis on exceptional wines from around the world. Allred's is operating with a prix fixe menu that mixes local and regional as well as organic and original."