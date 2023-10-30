Top-Ranked Basketball Prospect Cooper Flagg Announces College Commitment

By Jason Hall

October 30, 2023

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 16 Hoophall Classic
Photo: Getty Images

Cooper Flagg, the consensus No. 1 high school basketball prospect for the 2024 national recruiting cycle, announced his commitment to Duke University on Monday (October 30) via SLAM.

Flagg, 16, a native of Newport, Maine, who plays for Montverde Academy in Florida, was down to the Blue Devils and defending national champion UConn late in his recruitment, having canceled a scheduled visit to Kansas in late September. The five-star power forward prospect then took a second visit to Duke for the Blue Devils' Countdown to Craziness event over the weekend before publicly confirming his decision.

"After I got on campus, I really started to envision myself in Durham," Flagg said in his SLAM commitment video, which showed him wearing a full Duke basketball uniform, as well as his high school basketball highlights. "All the love I felt made me really excited, seeing all the Crazies and the atmosphere in Cameron. I'm honored that I have the opportunity to join the brotherhood."

Flagg announced his decision to reclassify himself from the 2025 national recruiting class to 2024 and begin college a year earlier than expected. The five-star prospect will turn 18 in December 2024, which will allow him to become eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft following the conclusion of his freshman collegiate season.

