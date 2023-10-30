Washington Eatery Named One Of America's Best Seafood Restaurants

There's something inherently alluring about seafood. Whether it's slurping fresh oysters, enjoying shrimp alongside steak, or taking a bite out of a fried catfish sandwich, it always satisfies people from all corners of the United States. As a result, thousands of different eateries have seafood dishes on their menu or dedicate themselves exclusively to it.

If you're looking for some top-tier seafood joints, TimeOut released a list of the best ones to check out across America. Out of 21 entries, only one restaurant is representing Washington State, and that honor goes to The Walrus and The Carpenter! Writers also explained why they included this esteemed location on the list:

"Chef-partner Renee Erickson has a taste for the briny, earthy and all-around funky that shows not only in signatures like the grilled sardines with walnut relish but also in the ever-changing specials: smoked-herring croquettes with malt-vinegar aioli one day, squid ink-spiked scallop aguachile another, potted crab still another. They’re supplemented by an exquisite array of vegetable-centric small plates, cheeses and, of course, market oysters on the half-shell. But wait, there’s more: The Walnut and the Carpenter’s carefully edited beverage list works like a charm—cheers to all those fun, food-friendly wine finds from France—and there’s a maple bread pudding in espresso sauce to sap the strength of the most resolute sugar-shunner."