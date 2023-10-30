Watch Charlie Puth Sing 'Friends' Theme Song In Tribute To Matthew Perry

Charlie Puth performed an emotional tribute to late Friends star Matthew Perry during his concert in Melbourne on Sunday (October 29). Footage captured by an audience member shows Puth, a self-proclaimed Friends super fan, at his piano covering the series' theme song "I'll Be There for You" (by The Rembrandts) before transitioning into "See You Again" in an arena full of fans reverberating every lyric back to the stage.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive inside his hot tub in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 28). While authorities found "numerous prescription drugs" inside the actor's home shortly after he was pronounced dead, it has yet to be confirmed whether these drugs were in his system when he passed away.

The iconic actor was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in world-renowned TV series Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. Perry also starred in "Fools Rush In," "17 Again," and "The Odd Couple," to name only a few of his legendary contributions to the entertainment world.