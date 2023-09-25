The Most Romantic Weekend Getaway In Georgia

By Sarah Tate

September 25, 2023

Photo: Kevin Dodge/Tetra images/Getty Images

You don't have to wait until Valentine's Day or an anniversary to plan a romantic trip for you and your significant other. Surprise them with a getaway for a romantic weekend together any time of the year. Fortunately, there are plenty of romantic destinations in the state that make a quick trip away with your loved one possible.

Thrillist compiled a list of the most romantic weekend getaway in each state, disregarding big cities in favor of "smaller towns, quiet lakes, mountains, and beaches that will actually make your weekend feel like a true getaway."

According to the site, the most romantic weekend getaway in Georgia is Savannah, a popular destination that was even named one of the best cheap weekend getaways in the country. Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"It's impossible not to be swept up by the Spanish moss in Savannah billowing over every street corner and park. The iconic Southern flora is just part of the charm of this hauntingly beautiful coastal city, renowned for its aphrodisiac-laden Lowcountry cuisine, open container laws, and ornate architecture. For a small-ish city, there's a ton to do here. ... Itching for some fun in the sun? Spend the afternoon on Tybee Island! Better yet, make it a day trip and head to Jekyll Island, a gorgeous barrier island in the Golden Isles with historic mansions, miles of unobstructed beachfront, and the majestic Jekyll Island Club Resort, a sprawling hotel that looks like a chic — and harmless — Hill House."

Check out the full list at Thrillist to see more of the best romantic weekend getaways around the country.

