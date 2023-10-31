Commanders Trade Chase Young To Super Bowl Contender: Report

The Washington Commanders have reportedly traded defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (October 31), hours before the NFL trade deadline.

The reported deal also came hours after the Commanders had also traded fellow defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears amid both players' upcoming free agency.

"Sources: Former No. 2 overall pick #Commanders DE Chase Young is being traded to the #49ers. Incredible. Likely a mid-round pick in 2024. After dealing Montez Sweat to the #Bears, Washington now trades Young to one of the NFL’s best," Rapoport wrote on his X account.