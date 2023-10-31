Commanders Trade Chase Young To Super Bowl Contender: Report
By Jason Hall
October 31, 2023
The Washington Commanders have reportedly traded defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (October 31), hours before the NFL trade deadline.
The reported deal also came hours after the Commanders had also traded fellow defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears amid both players' upcoming free agency.
"Sources: Former No. 2 overall pick #Commanders DE Chase Young is being traded to the #49ers. Incredible. Likely a mid-round pick in 2024. After dealing Montez Sweat to the #Bears, Washington now trades Young to one of the NFL’s best," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Sources: Former No. 2 overall pick #Commanders DE Chase Young is being traded to the #49ers. Incredible. Likely a mid-round pick in 2024.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023
After dealing Montez Sweat to the #Bears, Washington now trades Young to one of the NFL’s best. pic.twitter.com/pKuCkIw39U
The Commanders were reported to be in multiple discussions with teams regarding several players, including Sweat and Young, with the team expected to move one of the two players amid a 3-5 start their first eight games and both players' impending free agency.
"We've really developed a camaraderie, a strong friendship," Sweat said when asked about his relationship with Young via ESPN. "It would be detrimental to split us up."
The Commanders were also reported to have fielded calls for interior defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, with each player accounting for 13% of the team's 2024 salary cap.
Young has started in six of the seven games he's appeared in during the 2023 NFL season, having been limited to just two starts and three appearances in 2022 due to a torn right ACL and ruptured patellar tendon. The Commanders opted not to exercise Young's fifth-year option during the offseason, allowing him to test free agency during the 2024 offseason.