Commanders Trade Former First-Round Pick Montez Sweat: Report
By Jason Hall
October 31, 2023
The Washington Commanders have reportedly traded former first-round pick Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick on Tuesday (October 31), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Sources: The #Bears and #Commanders are in agreement on a massive trade for star pass-rusher Montez Sweat to land in Chicago in exchange for a 2nd round pick," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
The move came hours ahead of the NFL's trade deadline at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Commanders were reported to be in multiple discussions with teams regarding several players including Sweat and former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, with the team expected to move one of the two players amid a 3-5 start their first eight games and both players entering free agency next offseason.
"We've really developed a camaraderie, a strong friendship," Sweat said when asked about his relationship with Young via ESPN. "It would be detrimental to split us up."
The Commanders were also reported to have fielded calls for interior defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, with each player accounting for 13% of the team's 2024 salary cap. Sweat, 27, was selected by Washington at No. 26 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and has started in all 67 games he's appeared in through his first five seasons, recording 197 tackles, 35.5 sacks, 47 tackles for loss, 85 QB hits, one interception and one touchdown.