Commanders Trade Former First-Round Pick Montez Sweat: Report

The Washington Commanders have reportedly traded former first-round pick Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick on Tuesday (October 31), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Sources: The #Bears and #Commanders are in agreement on a massive trade for star pass-rusher Montez Sweat to land in Chicago in exchange for a 2nd round pick," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

The move came hours ahead of the NFL's trade deadline at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Commanders were reported to be in multiple discussions with teams regarding several players including Sweat and former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, with the team expected to move one of the two players amid a 3-5 start their first eight games and both players entering free agency next offseason.