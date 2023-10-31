North West Shares Her Career Goals & More In Debut Magazine Cover Story
By Tony M. Centeno
October 31, 2023
North West has a lot of dreams she wants to achieve.
On Tuesday, October 31, the 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian appeared in her first-ever solo magazine shoot for i-D Magazine. For her debut cover story, North answered a few simple questions about her favorite outfit and song, the latter of which is her dad's breakthrough hit "Through The Wire." She also revealed the best part of about her life: playing basketball. One of her favorite memories is when she first learned how to play basketball. North loves the game so much that she wants to become a professional basketball player one day, among other things.
"A basketball player, a rapper, um..." North replied. "Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."
Clearly, North West's parents have had some influence on her career choices. Her father has created various works of art through his music over the years and has sold artwork on his own terms. Her mother also just entered a new partnership with the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball in order to make her brand SKIMS the official underwear for all three leagues.
