North West Shares Her Career Goals & More In Debut Magazine Cover Story

"A basketball player, a rapper, um..." North replied. "Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."



Clearly, North West's parents have had some influence on her career choices. Her father has created various works of art through his music over the years and has sold artwork on his own terms. Her mother also just entered a new partnership with the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball in order to make her brand SKIMS the official underwear for all three leagues.



