Kim Kardashian 'Was Dying Inside' After Major Wardrobe Malfunction

Celebrities have their fair share of wardrobe malfunctions, from Kelly Clarkson rushing off stage mid-performance to adjust her dress to Carrie Underwood narrowly escaping her own mishap during her Las Vegas residency. Kim Kardashian is no exception and even experienced her own wardrobe malfunction at the worst possible time — right before taking the stage at a conference.

The moment was captured on The Kardashians and shared as a preview to the episode airing October 12. The unfortunate mishap happened shortly before Kardashian was to appear on stage at the iConnections Global Alternatives Conference in Miami in January, per People, which also shared photos from the Hulu show. In the clip, the SKIMS founder can be heard gasping in a public bathroom and exclaiming that her "whole butt" was out when her skintight latex pants ripped.

Not only were the torn pants an embarrassing moment, it also was painful as the fabric stuck to her skin, with Kardashian saying "it hursts so bad" as she tried to peel the fabric away. Fortunately, she managed to save the day by wearing a long black blazer over the ripped bottoms and black latex bralette, per Page Six, but it was still not a highlight of her day.

"I just was dying inside sitting up on stage with a breeze, like, in my a--," she recalled in a confessional.

Kardashian also revealed during a recent episode of The Kardashians that she "blacked out" while partying with Beyoncé, sharing a story of the time that she got too drunk at the "Break My Soul" singer's birthday party.