Another lyric that was cited allegedly stems from Unfoonk's song "MOB Ties." The bar in question is “knocking off your big homie b***h” and is credited to Yak Gotti. The problem is Gotti doesn't appear on the song at all and the lyric also doesn't exist although there is a similar line that does appear in the song's hook, but is rapped by 24Heavy who is not involved with the case.



The motion to include the song lyrics was filed on Monday. District Attorney Fani Willis previously asserted that her office will continue to use song lyrics as evidence against the defendants if they are pertinent to the case. Since Thugger's arrest last year, there has been growing opposition against using song lyrics in court. California became the first state to ban the practice after Governor Gavin Newsom signed The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act into law last September with Meek Mill, E-40 and other artists in attendance.



Over a year after Thug, Gunna and others were arrested, the YSL RICO trial will finally begin. 11 Alive also confirmed that the jury will be seated this week.