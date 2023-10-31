Travis Barker Reveals Name, Due Date Of Son With Kourtney Kardashian

Baby Barker will be here sooner than you think! Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian are awaiting the arrival of their first child together, but they have previously kept details of their son's name and expected due date fairly quiet. Now, we know what moniker they have decided on for their little bundle of joy.

During a recent appearance on the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast, the blink-182 drummer shared that he was going to miss a benefit concert in Hawaii because it coincided with "the week that Rocky's due," per Page Six. Because Barker and Kardashian have yet to confirm a name for their baby boy, Morse checked in to see if he was referring to "Rocky 13 Barker," a name the rocker had previously talked about wanting to name his son.

Confirming that they had chosen Rocky, he joked that his son will come into the world "doing front kicks and push-ups."

As for when they could expect to welcome baby Rocky, Barker hinted that he could arrive at any minute, with Barker saying, "It's either Halloween or like the first week of November."

In July, Barker admitted that he wanted to name his and and Kardashian's son Rocky Thirteen, adding that it was what was "going through his head" at the time time.

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he explained. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time." He also added that the 1976 film Rocky is "the greatest boxing movie of all time."

The name may not come as a shock for some fans, however, as the couple may have accidentally revealed baby Rocky's name during an extravagant baby shower in September, with eagle eyed fans zooming into a photo that showed a note reading, "May Baby Rocky."