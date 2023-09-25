Did Kourtney Kardashian Reveal Baby's Name In Deleted Baby Shower Pic?
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 25, 2023
Fans think Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker accidentally revealed their baby's name in a photo from their extravagant baby shower which has since been deleted. According to Page Six, Kourtney shared a video of a Wishing Tree on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 24th, and although the post was quickly deleted, one fan managed to screenshot the video and zoom in on one of the notes on the tree.
Fans noticed that one note read, "May Baby Rocky," and assumed that may be the name Kourtney and Travis decided on for their first child together. This summer, shortly after Kourtney revealed she was expecting at a blink-182 show, Travis revealed that he had a "bad" name idea for his child. "I like Rocky Thirteen," he said in July, adding, "That's this name that's been going through my head lately." Barker went on to explain, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time." He also added that the name could pay tribute to the 1976 film Rocky, which he called "the greatest boxing movie of all time."
Kourtney and Travis' baby shower was Disney-themed and the couple had to remain socially distanced from their guests due to Travis testing positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, September 6th, Kourtney revealed what exactly went down during her hospitalization. At the time, Barker also left his band Blink-182's tour and postponed several dates in order to be by his wife's side. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she wrote next to a photo of Barker holding her hand while she lay in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm.
Barker also shared his own statement on Twitter after Kourtney revealed what happened. "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well," he wrote.