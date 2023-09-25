Did Kourtney Kardashian Reveal Baby's Name In Deleted Baby Shower Pic?

Fans think Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker accidentally revealed their baby's name in a photo from their extravagant baby shower which has since been deleted. According to Page Six, Kourtney shared a video of a Wishing Tree on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 24th, and although the post was quickly deleted, one fan managed to screenshot the video and zoom in on one of the notes on the tree.

Fans noticed that one note read, "May Baby Rocky," and assumed that may be the name Kourtney and Travis decided on for their first child together. This summer, shortly after Kourtney revealed she was expecting at a blink-182 show, Travis revealed that he had a "bad" name idea for his child. "I like Rocky Thirteen," he said in July, adding, "That's this name that's been going through my head lately." Barker went on to explain, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time." He also added that the name could pay tribute to the 1976 film Rocky, which he called "the greatest boxing movie of all time."

Kourtney and Travis' baby shower was Disney-themed and the couple had to remain socially distanced from their guests due to Travis testing positive for COVID-19.