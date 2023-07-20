In case you've been living under a rock, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting their first child together. After announcing the news in a fun nod to one of blink-182's biggest songs, the couple shared that they are having a little boy in a truly rocking reveal, complete with a literal drum roll. With a Kravis baby on the way, people are very interested in what name the couple could think of for their bundle of joy.

In a recent appearance on Complex's "GOAT Talk," Barker let fans in on the name he has been considering for his and Kardashian's son, per E! News.

"I like Rocky Thirteen," he said, adding, "That's this name that's been going through my head lately."

While maybe an unusual choice for a name, there are many reasons that Barker likes it.

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he said. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time." He also added that the name could pay tribute to the 1976 film Rocky, which he called "the greatest boxing movie of all time."

While we don't know how Kardashian feels about the name, we did get to see Barker's 17-year-old daughter Alabama's reaction to the possible moniker for her soon-to-be little brother.

"You sure you're going to name your kid Rocky Thirteen?" she asked her dad, who said, "Possibly."

Alabama wasn't here for it, however, because she called it a "bad" name, joking that "even [Barker] knows it's bad." As for what she would named her brother, she has her own picks she likes.

"Audemars, Milan, f-----' Patek," she suggested. "I also like Cloud — like, something weird."

While this is Kardashian and Barker's first child together, each are already parents to children from previous relationships. Kardashian shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, 13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign, while Barker shares 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also still close with his former stepdaughter Atiana.