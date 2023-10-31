Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Are Engaged

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are getting ready to say "I Do." On Monday night (October 30th), People confirmed that the two actors were recently engaged after dating for two years. Over the weekend, the couple was photographed leaving a Halloween party and Kravitz seemingly showed off her new engagement ring.

Kravitz and Tatum first met in 2021 during the casting process of the actress' upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. Last year, Kravitz opened up about what first drew her to Tatum. "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," Kravitz told WSJ Magazine. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right." She went on to say, "I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that," referring to Tatum's roles in Magic Mike and countless rom-com films.

Kravitz went on to discuss their great on-set dynamic while working on the film in another interview. "Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she shared. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

Channing has yet to address their romantic relationship but he did tell Variety last year that Kravitz, is "a perfectionist in the best possible way."