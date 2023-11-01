2 Wisconsin Towns Among The 'Most Romantic' Small Towns In The U.S.

If you're looking for a romantic getaway for you and your partner that isn't too far from home, you don't have to travel out of state to find a town that is sure to serve as the perfect backdrop for a memorable trip.

New York Travel Guides released a list of the 140 most romantic small towns in the U.S., comparing 600 towns in categories like romantic places to stay, romantic activities, historic architecture and scenery, and cozy coffee shops and restaurants.

Two towns in Wisconsin managed to make the list, including one in the Top 50: Lake Geneva and Sturgeon Bay, which ranked Nos. 43 and 139, respectively. Here's what the site had to say about Lake Geneva:

"Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, is a beautiful small town with many romantic things to do. From having a relaxing time at one of the town's spas to having food with gorgeous lake views at 240° West to visiting Lake Geneva's unique shops, the things to do in the town are incredible. Lake Geneva also has many romantic places to stay, including luxury accommodations and bed and breakfasts."

These are the Top 10 most romantic small towns in America:

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Sedona, Arizona St. Augustine, Florida Aspen, Colorado Laguna Beach, California Provincetown, Massachusetts Jackson, Wyoming Estes Park, Colorado Ashland, Oregon Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Check out the full list at newyorktravelguides.com to see more of the most romantic small towns around the country.