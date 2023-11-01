Georgia Restaurant Crowned One Of The 35 Best Seafood Shacks In The U.S.

Some of the best, freshest seafood in the country can be found in cities along the coast, including the food served at one restaurant in Georgia that was recognized as one of the absolute best seafood shacks in the country.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the 35 best seafood shacks around the U.S., laidback "no-frills" restaurants that promise delicious and often-times very fresh seafood options. Many of the restaurants featured on the list can be found in coastal states like California, Florida and New York.

According to list, Fat & Fine Crab Shack, located at 3300 Norwich Street in the southeastern coastal city of Brunswick, is one of the best seafood shacks in the country, offering guests a chance to sample some incredible food at a decent price. Here's what the site had to say:

"Situated on the Georgia coast, the Fat & Fine Crab Shack is a local favorite with a rating of 4.7/5 stars on Google. Diners rave about the fried shrimp and affordable prices. Grouper, snow crab, and Dungeness crab in various forms are also on offer."

See more of the best seafood shacks in the country by visiting the full list at 247wallst.com. If you want to visit a "fancier" seafood dining experience, check out our coverage of the best seafood restaurant in the state.