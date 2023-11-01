Hall Of Fame Coach Bob Knight Dead At 83

Hall of Fame former Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball coach Bob Knight has died at the age of 83, according to a statement shared on his official website Wednesday (November 1) evening.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend," the statement reads.

Knight was hospitalized for an undisclosed illness in April. Former Indiana players were asked for prayers in the email shared at the time.

Knight led the Hoosiers to three NCAA national championships (1976, 1981, 1987), five Final Four appearances (1973, 1976, 1981, 1987, 1992) and 11 Big Ten regular season titles (1973-76, 1980, 1981, 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993) during his 29-year tenure at Indiana, before being dismissed in March 2000 -- just prior to the NCAA tournament -- amid accusations that he choked a former player during practice in 1997.

Knight was later hired by Texas Tech in 2001 and went 138-82 (53-49 Big 12) during seven seasons, ending his career with a then-Division I record 902 wins, which included a 102-50 at Army during the first six seasons of his coaching career.