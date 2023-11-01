Historic Drive-In Crowned Washington's Top Fast Food Restaurant

Ever since fast food's introduction decades ago, the food industry hasn't been the same. Convenience is the name of the game thanks to drive-thru concepts, quick preparation time, and timely service. The food, of course, really carves out the identity, from juicy burgers and fried chicken to tacos and much more.

If you're looking for something a little different, Cheapism found the best fast food restaurant in every state. Writer Wilder Shaw utilized Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor reviews to determine his picks, which range from independent joints to international chains. He also provided more insight into their process:

"Searching 'best fast food' for each state in the country, I spent days sorting through the most reviewed, highest-rated restaurants on each platform. And because nobody wants to read a list that says 'Chick-fil-A' 50 times in a row, I opened this up to hyper-local fast-food joints as well, even if there’s only one location. Fast food is fast food."

Dick's Drive-In was named Washington State's top fast food restaurant! The first location opened in 1954 in Seattle's Wallingford District, and now the company has nine locations across the metropolitan area. As for their menu, customers can look forward to simple yet delicious burgers, fries, and hand-dipped milkshakes.