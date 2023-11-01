Ohio Town Among The 'Most Romantic' Small Towns In The U.S.

If you're looking for a romantic getaway for you and your partner that isn't too far from home, you don't have to travel out of state to find a town that is sure to serve as the perfect backdrop for a memorable trip.

New York Travel Guides released a list of the 140 most romantic small towns in the U.S., comparing 600 towns in categories like romantic places to stay, romantic activities, historic architecture and scenery, and cozy coffee shops and restaurants.

One town in Ohio managed to make the list, even landing a spot in the Top 20: Sandusky, which ranked No. 19 overall. Here's what the site had to say:

"Sandusky, Ohio, is a beautiful town along the southern shore of Lake Erie that was founded in 1818. There are many romantic things to do in the town, including visiting one of its art galleries, having fun at Cedar Point, an incredible amusement park that is known as the roller coaster capital of the world, and having delicious food at a romantic waterfront restaurant."

These are the Top 10 most romantic small towns in America:

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Sedona, Arizona St. Augustine, Florida Aspen, Colorado Laguna Beach, California Provincetown, Massachusetts Jackson, Wyoming Estes Park, Colorado Ashland, Oregon Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Check out the full list at newyorktravelguides.com to see more of the most romantic small towns around the country.