Selena Gomez Explains Recent Social Media Break In Emotional Message

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez has announced another break from social media. This week, Gomez took to her Instagram Story to share an emotional message about the state of the world with fans. "I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," she wrote per Billboard. "We need to protect ALL people, especially children, and stop the violence for good.”

The singer continued, "I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t. Love, Selena.” Gomez also shared a follow-up post on her Instagram Story about three hours later. "Having a sister, everyday has made me tragically sick. I would do anything for children and innocent lives," she wrote.

This isn't the first time the "Single Soon" singer has taken a hiatus from social media to preserve her mental health. Earlier this year, Gomez discussed her journey to being honest with her fanbase about her mental health. "I wanted there to be a conversation started. I wasn’t ashamed, and I wanted it to lead to something healing." Gomez added that she's now found relief in opening up about her bipolar diagnosis and feels comfortable taking mental health breaks as needed. "I’ve never promised anyone that I’ll never have a bad day again. I’ve always been honest with my fans. Even when I take breaks from social media, I’ll say I’m taking a break," she said.

