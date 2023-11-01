The Top 5 'Most Dangerous Neighborhoods' In Michigan

Do you live in one of the most dangerous cities in the entire country? Be it rising violent and property crime rates amid population increases or "disproportionately high" levels of danger posed on tourists and locals, something about this city makes it feel generally less safe than others.

According to a list compiled by Property Club, the two most dangerous city in all of Michigan is Detroit. Detroit ranked as the seventh most dangerous city in the entire country. Property Club mentioned listed the most dangerous neighborhoods in Detroit to be, "Franklin Park, Fiskhorn, Warrendale, Von Steuben, and Greensbriar."

Here's what Property Club had to say about the most dangerous city in all of Michigan:

"Detroit is known for its high crime rates, which make it one of the deadliest cities in America. Out of a population of 632,464, Detroit has 5,389 crimes per 100,000. The crime rate in Detroit is 130% higher than the national average. The chance of being the victim of a violent crime is 1 in 44, with 14,430 violent crimes reported in 2022. Of that number, there were 330 counts of murder, 1,850 counts of robbery, and 11,565 counts of assault. In addition, there were 21,258 property crimes in 2022. The most dangerous neighborhoods in Detroit are Franklin Park, Fiskhorn, Warrendale, Von Steuben, and Greensbriar."

For a continued list of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the country visit propertyclub.nyc.