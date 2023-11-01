Two California Cities Named Among Top 10 'Most Dangerous Cities' In The US

Do you live in one of the most dangerous cities in the entire country? Be it rising violent and property crime rates amid population increases or "disproportionately high" levels of danger posed on tourists and locals, something about these cities makes them feel generally less safe than others.

According to a list compiled by Property Club, the two most dangerous cities in California are Oakland and Stockton. Oakland ranked as the third most dangerous city in America, and Stockton ranked as the tenth.

Here's what Property Club had to say about the most dangerous cities in all of California:

Oakland

"Located East of San Francisco, Oakland consistently ranks as one of the most dangerous cities in California and the country. Out of a population of 433,823, Oakland has a crime rate of 6,459 per 100,000, making Oakland 175% higher than the national average and 150% higher than California. In 2022 there were 5,714 violent incidents, including 103 murders, 2,515 robberies, and 2,730 assaults. Much of the violence in Oakland can be attributed to gang violence."

Stockton

"Stockton is also one of the most dangerous places to live in America. With a population of 322,120, Stockton has a crime rate of 4,259 per 100,000 people, making the city 82% more dangerous than the US national average. In 2022 the chance of becoming the victim of violent crime was 1 in 79, with 4,047 incidents. Of that number, there were 56 murders, 918 robberies, and 2,883 assaults."

