2 North Carolina Restaurants Among The 35 Best Seafood Shacks In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

November 2, 2023

Photo: Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images

Some of the best, freshest seafood in the country can be found in cities along the coast, including the food served at two restaurants in North Carolina that were recognized as some of the absolute best seafood shacks in the country.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the 35 best seafood shacks around the U.S., laidback "no-frills" restaurants that promise delicious and often-times very fresh seafood options. Many of the restaurants featured on the list can be found in coastal states like California, Florida and New York.

According to list, Calabash Seafood Hut in Calabash and Lewis Seafood Shack in Topsail Beach are among the best seafood shacks in the country, offering guests a chance to sample some incredible food that keep customers coming back for more. Here's what the site had to say:

Calabash Seafood Hut

"Calabash styles itself the 'seafood capital of the world,' and is home to a vast array of seafood restaurants. The well-loved Calabash Seafood Hut is known for the thin, crunchy coating on its fried seafood. Shrimp, scallops, and flounder are particularly appreciated."

Lewis Seafood Shack

"Fried shrimp of fish tacos and sandwiches are the specialty at this actual shack on Topsail Island, but there are also daily specials — for instance seafood stew or black sea bass with sautéed peppers."

See more of the best seafood shacks in the country by visiting the full list at 247wallst.com. If you want to visit a "fancier" seafood dining experience, check out our coverage of the best seafood restaurant in the state.

