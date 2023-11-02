Lenny Kravitz's Powerful New Single To Be Featured In Netflix's 'Rustin'

Lenny Kravitz' has big plans for his powerful new single, "Road To Freedom."

The influential track, released on Thursday (November 2), will be featured in Rustin, a highly anticipated Netflix original movie set to hit the streaming service's database this month! According to a press release, Kravitz wrote, recorded, and produced the single specially for the film. "Road To Freedom" features a moving jazzy intro perfected by Grammy winner Trombone Shorty that will play during the end credits of Rustin.

Kravitz penned the single after being invited to see an early cut of the film. The Netflix original tells the story of Bayard Rustin, referred to as "one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known." Rustin is credited for organizing the March on Washington in 1963, where some 250,000 people gathered in Washington D.C. to call attention to inequalities faced by African Americans 100 years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The peaceful protest is popularly known as the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech. Rustin's efforts in facilitating the event were unfortunately overlooked due to his race and sexual orientation, but his story is given new life through the soon-to-be-released film.

Kravitz's "Road To Freedom" seamlessly blends decades of strength and perseverance and highlights a continuous fight against injustice, carrying the theme of Rustin through to the end of the film.