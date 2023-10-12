Lenny Kravitz Shares Electric New Music Video, Announces Album Release Date

According to a press release, the explosive new music video is not the only project that Kravitz has been perfecting lately.

"TK421" sets the tone for a new era of hits as the timeless trailblazer plans to release a full-length album in 2024. Blue Electric Light promises 12 tracks characterized as "explosive, romantic, and inspiring;" a trifecta that Kravitz brought to life through writing, producing, and playing most of the instruments on the record with the help of longtime guitarist Craig Ross.

The highly-anticipated "deep-soul rock ‘n roll" record stands out as the artist's 12th studio album and first-ever double LP. Fans will be able to fully immerse themselves in the melodic magic and creative force that is Blue Electric Light on March 15th, 2024.

Interested individuals can pre-order the album now. In the meantime, enjoy the "TK421" music video!