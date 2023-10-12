Lenny Kravitz Shares Electric New Music Video, Announces Album Release Date
By Logan DeLoye
Lenny Kravitz released the official music video for his latest electric single, "TK421," which premiered exclusively across iHeartRadio stations today (October 12). Bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase "rise and shine," the genre-breaking music and style icon bares it all like never before as listeners are awakened by a fiery, funky sound that is sure to get everyone moving and grooving to the beat.
Kravitz shared a few teasers from the "TK421" music video to social media on October 11th, building anticipation for the release and giving followers a true taste of what's to come. Fans showed immediate support for the revealing visuals commenting, "I watched this an insane amount of times," and "How many times did you watch this? Yeah, me too."
According to a press release, the explosive new music video is not the only project that Kravitz has been perfecting lately.
"TK421" sets the tone for a new era of hits as the timeless trailblazer plans to release a full-length album in 2024. Blue Electric Light promises 12 tracks characterized as "explosive, romantic, and inspiring;" a trifecta that Kravitz brought to life through writing, producing, and playing most of the instruments on the record with the help of longtime guitarist Craig Ross.
The highly-anticipated "deep-soul rock ‘n roll" record stands out as the artist's 12th studio album and first-ever double LP. Fans will be able to fully immerse themselves in the melodic magic and creative force that is Blue Electric Light on March 15th, 2024.
Interested individuals can pre-order the album now. In the meantime, enjoy the "TK421" music video!