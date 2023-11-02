Peaceful Georgia Beach Named The 'Most Beautiful Place' In The State

No matter where you go in America, you are sure to find beautiful landscapes and gorgeous views, from natural landmarks and popular national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to forests in the Appalachian Mountains stretching for hundreds of miles across several states.

Condé Nast Traveler polled its Facebook followers to determine the "most beautiful" places around the country, compiling a list of the "must-see, must-visit" spot in every state.

According to the site, the most beautiful place in Georgia is Driftwood Beach, a peaceful shore filled with unique looking trees to serve as an otherworldly backdrop. It was even named one of the best beaches in the entire world to watch the sunrise.

Here's what makes Driftwood Beach a stunning place to visit:

"One of the Golden Isles along Georgia's Atlantic coast, Jekyll Island is a seven-mile-long stretch of marshes and Spanish moss. While its star attraction is probably the Jekyll Island Club Resort (past guests have included Vanderbilts and Rockefellers), the prehistoric-looking Driftwood Beach is a close second. As its name suggests, the beach is dotted with gnarled and weathered trees that double as excellent photo backdrops — just be sure to visit at low tide."

