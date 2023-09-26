Georgia Town Named Among America's Best For Fall Foliage

Fall is officially here! A season of nostalgia and comfort, cooler temperatures and spooky movies, and of course the highly-anticipated time when leaves change colors into vivid oranges, yellows and reds. While many people flock to the Northeast to drive through states like Vermont and Delaware to watch the leaves on trees lining the roadway change, there are plenty of less-traveled towns across the country also offering spectacular views of the fall foliage.

Country Living released its list of the 55 best fall towns in the U.S. to see the leaves change, with picks stretching across the country from California to Maine. As to be expected, several of the cities on the list can be found in the Northeast; however one city in Georgia also snagged a place on the list for its beautiful autumnal scenery.

Clayton, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains in northeast Georgia, is among the best spots in the country to see leaves changing colors this fall, especially since the stunning views should be around throughout October. According to the site:

"Can't get away until later in leaf-peeping season? Not to worry — you can find beautiful fall colors in this mountain town until late October. Chattahoochee National Forest offers picturesque views and outdoor activities."

Check out the full list at countryliving.com to see more of the best towns to see stunning seasonal foliage this fall.