The Best Pizza Place In Texas Has Officially Been Named

Pizza possesses an enduring and widespread popularity which can be attributed to a combination of different factors that make it a beloved culinary treasure for tons of people. Namely, it's versatile, it's shareable and, best of all, it's accessible.

There are an abundance of pizza places in every state across the nation, and numerous eateries offer an assortment of tasty pies that make it difficult to choose which one stands out amongst the sea of options.

Luckily, Far & Wide has done that job for us, putting together a trustworthy list of the best pizza in every state in the U.S. For background, the rankings are based on well-researched Tripadvisor reviews.

With the help of restaurants who put new spins on the classic dish, pizza continues to evolve and capture the hearts and taste buds of many.

Writer Lissa Poirot stated,

"As the saying goes, 'Even bad pizza is pretty good.' But there are some pizzas that are much better than 'still pretty good' — they're out-of-this-world amazing."

In Texas, the best pizza is Home Slice Pizza in Austin and Houston:

"Reviewers love: The garlic knots — so good, they'll keep the vampires away.

Reviewers say: 'Go here immediately. Being from the east coast, I was skeptical about pizza here. It was amazing! Also at a great price. Friendly and fast service. We also had the garlic knots, which were great. They were large and more like garlic rolls.' — DoubleNJenn

'This place did NOT disappoint. The crust was perfect and the toppings added flavor but allowed the crust to shine, as it should. We would have brought garlic knots home on the plane if we believed they would have made it. Go here!' — sonseekers"