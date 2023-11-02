Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Will Reunite For Grammy Hip Hop 50 Tribute
By Tony M. Centeno
November 2, 2023
DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, also known as Will Smith, are set to reunite to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop.
According to a report Billboard published on Wednesday, November 1, the iconic duo will hit the stage at "A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop." The performance will mark their first Grammy-related event together since they made history as the first rap act to perform at the awards show in 1990. The Grammy-award winners haven't shared a stage since they celebrated Smith's 51st birthday together in 2019, but they've stayed in contact over the years especially during Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary.
DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince became the first Hip-Hop act to win a Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 1989 thanks to their hit "Parents Just Don't Understand." They became the first rap act to perform at the award show the following year.
The epic showcase is set to feature other heavyweights in the rap game like Arrested Development, Black Sheep, Black Thought, Big Daddy Kane, Bun B, Common, Cypress Hill, De La Soul, Digable Planets, DJ Quik, E-40, GloRilla, Gunna, J.J. Fad, Jermaine Dupri, Jeezy, Juvenile, Latto, LL COOL J, Luniz, MC Sha-Rock, MC Lyte, Monie Love, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rakim, Remy Ma, Roxanne Shante, Spinderella, T.I., Talib Kweli, The Lady Of Rage, The Pharcyde, Three 6 Mafia, Too $hort, Uncle Luke, Warren G, YG, Yo-Yo and 2 Chainz.
The show will be taped on November 8 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. and will air on December 10 at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS. It will be available for streaming on Paramount+.