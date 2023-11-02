DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, also known as Will Smith, are set to reunite to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop.



According to a report Billboard published on Wednesday, November 1, the iconic duo will hit the stage at "A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop." The performance will mark their first Grammy-related event together since they made history as the first rap act to perform at the awards show in 1990. The Grammy-award winners haven't shared a stage since they celebrated Smith's 51st birthday together in 2019, but they've stayed in contact over the years especially during Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary.