Behati Prinsloo Reveals Sex Of Third Baby With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo has revealed the sex of her third child with her husband Adam Levine while opening up about her birthing experience. In her recent appearance on The Mother Daze podcast, the model referred to her third child as a "he." Their son, who was born in January, joined Prinsloo and Levine's daughters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 7.

During the podcast, Prinsloo discussed how she opted to not have an epidural or water birth when going to the hospital to give birth to her son. "My doctor at a certain point was like, 'I just want to let you know, this is kind of the point, if you were going to get anything.. this is it,'" Prinsloo said per People. "She was like, 'It's up to you... nobody's putting pressure on you, do what you feel.' " she continued, adding, "I was like, 'I feel really good... I think I'm... just gonna go with this feeling right now.' "

She continued, "At one point they're like, ‘Do you want to get in the water?’ and I was like, ‘Absolutely not. I cannot think about something worse right now than to be wet.' I was like, ‘No way — no water is getting on this body!'"

"I'm pushing and I think the hardest part for me was when he ... I was so exhausted, but ... I was in this state of bliss but also insane pain and bliss and pain and bliss, and I was fighting this... rollercoaster of feelings and pain...levels," Prinsloo recalled. "There's an amazing photo that my doula showed me... I think 12 minutes before I gave birth, before he came out,” Prinsloo continued. “She took a picture and I was laughing. And looking back at that, I was like, 'Wow, that's so crazy,' because in that moment ... it was tunnel vision for me. I was just ... [trying to] get through this."