Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In The State

It's hard to find another dish that can bring people together like pizza. From family game nights to hanging out with friends, basically every situation can be taken to the next level enhanced with a cheesy slice smothered in all of your favorite toppings. Far & Wide searched around the country for "out-of-this-world amazing" pizza, compiling a list of the best pies in each state based on TripAdvisor reviews.

According to the site, you can find the best pizza in all of Georgia at Antico Pizza Napoletana in Atlanta, which earned praise for its "commitment to an authentic Italian approach, including the use of a wood-fired oven. Try one of their traditional-style pizzas with red sauce, like the Margherita or Diavola, or order a pie with an olive oil and cheese base, such as the Bianca or Capricciosa. Antico Pizza Napoletana is located at 1093 Hemphill Avenue NW.

Here's what some reviewers had to say about their visit to Antico Pizza Napoletana:

"We read the reviews and had to try it for ourselves. It certainly did not disappoint. Very authentic wood-fired pizza in a very unique dining atmosphere. I had the lasagna pizza and my wife the margarita pizza. Both were very yummy. Would highly recommend everyone try this on their trip to Atlanta!"

"Tried this pizzeria, since I had heard about how good it was. They did not disappoint, the pizza was delicious and very authentic Italian-style pizza... The pizza has a nice thin Neapolitan-style crust and is cooked fast in the wood-burning ovens. Put this place on your list to try, it won't disappoint."

Check out the full list at Far & Wide to see where you can find the best pizza in each state. According to Yelp, other highly-rated pizza in Atlanta includes Firewall, G's Pizza and Strada Napoli Pizza.