Matthew Perry Wanted This Former Costar To Play Him In His Biopic

Matthew Perry was working on a biopic before his death and he already knew which actor would play the younger version of him. According to Athenna Crosby, the friend he was photographed having lunch with the day before his unexpected death, the Friends star had envisioned actor Zac Effron playing him in a film about his life. The two worked together on the 2009 comedy 17 Again.

"He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life," Crosby told ET. "And he had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version [of himself] and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that." She added, "He was just looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction, and really championing that cause to help more people, so he was so optimistic and happy about everything that he wanted to do."

Crosby went on to talk about how Perry seemed before his death on October 28th. "He was doing great. He is a very funny person, as most people know him to be," she revealed. "He's goofy, he's silly. He was cracking jokes the whole time. He was speaking to me about some of the upcoming projects that he wanted to work on. He was very optimistic about the future."

He was talking about how there's been a public resurgence of interest in him lately and how he was hoping to utilize that to have a second act in his career. He was happy as a clam. So, that's the person that I spoke to."