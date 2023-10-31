Matthew Perry Had Plans To Start A Foundation Before His Death

Matthew Perry had plans to continue helping people struggling with substance abuse before his unexpected death. According to People, the 54-year-old actor was making plans to start a foundation to help people with addiction issues. He had previously founded the Perry House, a men's sober living facility that was open for two years, from 2013 to 2015. Those who were close to the Friends star are reportedly planning on bringing the foundation to fruition in his honor.

On Saturday, October 28th, Perry was found unresponsive in his home jacuzzi two hours after playing pickleball. He was reported to be in "good spirits" after the game, sources told TMZ. They also reported that Perry was found by his assistant after the actor asked him to pick up a new iPhone and prescription glasses for him. After arriving two hours later, the assistant found Perry unresponsive.

Perry's costars on Friends— Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer— released a statement on October 30th. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continues. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

His family also shared a statement writing, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."