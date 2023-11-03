Sheryl Crow Pours Her Soul Into Upcoming Project She Didn't Plan To Create
By Kelly Fisher
November 3, 2023
Sheryl Crow revealed details about her next full-length album as she kicks off her forthcoming era with “Alarm Clock.” the powerhouse singer-songwriter debuted her newest anthem with a performance and interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (November 2). “Alarm Clock” will appear on Crow’s 11th studio album, EVOLUTION, due in early 2024.
Crow posted her upcoming album’s artwork and track list on Friday morning (November 3). The announcement comes shortly after Crow delivered performances of her career-spanning smash-hits — including “If It Makes You Happy,” “Real Gone,” “Soak Up The Sun” and “Everyday Is A Winding Road,” among others — at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
“This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place,” Crow said when she shared details about EVOLUTION. “I said I’d never make another record, thought there was no point to it. But this music comes from my soul. And I hope whoever hears this record can feel that.”
- Alarm Clock
- Do It Again
- Love Life
- You Can’t Change The Weather
- Evolution
- Where?
- Don’t Walk Away
- Broken Record
- Waiting In The Wings
Crow’s newest song and album announcement also comes as she’s set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Rock Hall revealed earlier this year that Crow, Willie Nelson — both of whom were among nominees who were on the ballot for the first time — and others would be inducted this year. Carrie Underwood, Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine and others are set to take the stage in honor of the Class of 2023 on Friday evening (November 3). Crow previously gushed that she “can’t believe it,” and is “so honored,” to be included in this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of inductees.
EVOLUTION is set to make its debut on March 29. Watch Crow perform “Alarm Clock” on The Tonight Show here: