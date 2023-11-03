Sheryl Crow revealed details about her next full-length album as she kicks off her forthcoming era with “Alarm Clock.” the powerhouse singer-songwriter debuted her newest anthem with a performance and interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (November 2). “Alarm Clock” will appear on Crow’s 11th studio album, EVOLUTION, due in early 2024.

Crow posted her upcoming album’s artwork and track list on Friday morning (November 3). The announcement comes shortly after Crow delivered performances of her career-spanning smash-hits — including “If It Makes You Happy,” “Real Gone,” “Soak Up The Sun” and “Everyday Is A Winding Road,” among others — at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

“This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place,” Crow said when she shared details about EVOLUTION. “I said I’d never make another record, thought there was no point to it. But this music comes from my soul. And I hope whoever hears this record can feel that.”