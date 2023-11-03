Tennessee Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In The State

It's hard to find another dish that can bring people together like pizza. From family game nights to hanging out with friends, basically every situation can be taken to the next level enhanced with a cheesy slice smothered in all of your favorite toppings. Far & Wide searched around the country for "out-of-this-world amazing" pizza, compiling a list of the best pies in each state based on TripAdvisor reviews.

According to the site, you can find the best pizza in all of Tennessee at Five Points Pizza in Nashville. But's not just the pizza that has customers coming back; the stromboli, filled with Italian cheese and meat, is said to be "killer." Five Points Pizza has two locations around Music City, one in East Nashville and another in West Nashville.

Here's what some reviewers had to say about their visit to Five Points:

"If you're looking for something different than your standard pie, I recommend trying the Habanero Cream Pie, it's unlike any other pizza I've ever tasted! And the garlic knots... SO yummy!"

"We ventured over to Five Points Pizza and let me tell you it was absolutely worth the $10 parking we paid to have a short walk from the restaurant. The salads and dressings were scrumptious (lemon vinaigrette superb) and Stromboli were the best we have ever eaten. Will definitely come back next time we venture back down to Nashville."

Check out the full list at Far & Wide to see where you can find the best pizza in each state. According to Yelp, other highly-rated pizza can be found at Flour & Forge and Tutti Da Gio in Nashville and Little Italy Downtown and Italia Pizza Cafe in Memphis.