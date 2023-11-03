Wisconsin Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In The State

It's hard to find another dish that can bring people together like pizza. From family game nights to hanging out with friends, basically every situation can be taken to the next level enhanced with a cheesy slice smothered in all of your favorite toppings. Far & Wide searched around the country for "out-of-this-world amazing" pizza, compiling a list of the best pies in each state based on TripAdvisor reviews.

According to the site, you can find the best pizza in all of Wisconsin at Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant near Racine, which has not only pizza with tons of toppings but a pizza bowl, which has all the same toppings but without the crust. But's not just the pizza that has customers coming back; the calzones are said to be "to-die-for." Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant is located at 2148 Mead Street in Mt. Pleasant.

Here's what some reviewers had to say about their visit to Wells Brothers:

"Addicting pizza! You need to find this place, amazing pizza, you walk in and you are transported to an old-school restaurant, great vibe and atmosphere! One of my favorite pizza in the country!"

"My husband and I frequent Wells Brothers often and have for many years but I have never written a review. They have the best thin crust pizza ever but I really enjoyed ordering one of their calzones this time around to change things up. The calzones take a little longer to cook than most of the items so if you're in a hurry don't order this but it's well worth waiting for. The crust was perfectly baked and it was stuffed to the brim with mozzarella cheese, pepperonis, sausage and mushrooms with their homemade pizza sauce. You can order whatever stuffings you like on the inside. It was so tasty and a nice change. If you're a meat lover you'll love this."

Check out the full list at Far & Wide to see where you can find the best pizza in each state. According to Yelp, other highly-rated pizza can be found at Brute Pizza and Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza in Milwaukee, Branch & Daughter and Novanta in Madison, and Olive's Pizza & Sandwiches and Blue Collar Bar & Grill in Green Bay.