Halsey Reveals Unrecognizable New Look In Photo With Boyfriend Avan Jogia

Halsey has proudly unveiled their latest hairstyle in a new picture alongside their rumored boyfriend Avan Jogia.

The 29-year-old pop singer took to Instagram to showcase their new platinum pixie cut with a subtle touch of lavender in a set of fresh photos on Friday, and they look like a whole new person!

In the snapshots, Halsey's striking wintery hair contrasted with their leather two-piece ensemble adorned with multiple buckles. Over the outfit, they wore a cropped white bandeau top. Completing their chic ensemble were white boots, chunky rectangular earrings and a frosty makeup palette featuring frosted eyeshadow, lightened eyebrows, softly blushed cheeks and a glossy nude lip.

Although Halsey primarily focused on flaunting her captivating new haircut in the solo pictures, they also suggested that things were getting serious with Jogia.

In the image, Jogia, 31, gazed directly at the camera, his arm affectionately encircling the singer-songwriter. The caption for this couple's snapshot simply featured a solitary white heart emoji.

Rumors of their romantic involvement began when they were spotted sharing a kiss during a Hollywood date in September. They were all smiles, holding hands and exchanging kisses outside the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz.

In October, they seemingly confirmed their relationship on Instagram, sharing photos of their matching leather ensembles. This included a picture where they both faced the camera and another where Jogia rested his arm on Halsey's shoulder.

They further cemented their connection with joint Halloween costume photos, revealing their cool siren and pirate outfits.

Halsey's new relationship marks a fresh start after her split from Alev Aydin, with whom she shares a son named Ender Ridley, born in July 2021. Their separation, described as amicable, is paving the way for co-parenting, according to a source close to the former couple.