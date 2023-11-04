Halsey Reveals Unrecognizable New Look In Photo With Boyfriend Avan Jogia

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 4, 2023

FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES
Photo: Getty Images

Halsey has proudly unveiled their latest hairstyle in a new picture alongside their rumored boyfriend Avan Jogia.

The 29-year-old pop singer took to Instagram to showcase their new platinum pixie cut with a subtle touch of lavender in a set of fresh photos on Friday, and they look like a whole new person!

In the snapshots, Halsey's striking wintery hair contrasted with their leather two-piece ensemble adorned with multiple buckles. Over the outfit, they wore a cropped white bandeau top. Completing their chic ensemble were white boots, chunky rectangular earrings and a frosty makeup palette featuring frosted eyeshadow, lightened eyebrows, softly blushed cheeks and a glossy nude lip.

Although Halsey primarily focused on flaunting her captivating new haircut in the solo pictures, they also suggested that things were getting serious with Jogia.

In the image, Jogia, 31, gazed directly at the camera, his arm affectionately encircling the singer-songwriter. The caption for this couple's snapshot simply featured a solitary white heart emoji.

Rumors of their romantic involvement began when they were spotted sharing a kiss during a Hollywood date in September. They were all smiles, holding hands and exchanging kisses outside the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz.

In October, they seemingly confirmed their relationship on Instagram, sharing photos of their matching leather ensembles. This included a picture where they both faced the camera and another where Jogia rested his arm on Halsey's shoulder.

They further cemented their connection with joint Halloween costume photos, revealing their cool siren and pirate outfits.

Halsey's new relationship marks a fresh start after her split from Alev Aydin, with whom she shares a son named Ender Ridley, born in July 2021. Their separation, described as amicable, is paving the way for co-parenting, according to a source close to the former couple.

Halsey
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.