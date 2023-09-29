Halsey Reveals What The 'Next Chapter' In Their Career Will Be

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 29, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey is giving fans more hints at what to expect from their next album. The singer took to Twitter on Thursday, September 28th, to shout out a fan for noticing that their Love and Power Tour was split into four different parts— Chapter I: Capture, Chapter II: Release, Chapter III: Reflect, Epilogue: Revenge— and how they all coincide with her four albums: Badlands, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, Manic, and If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

"The master of theory strikes again," Halsey responded to the fan. "Good catch :)" When another fan suggested that the next chapter would be "relief," the singer revealed exactly what the next chapter would be. "Next chapter is 'Revelation,' they wrote with a white heart.

Earlier this month, Halsey let their fans know that they're working hard on their fifth studio album. "Not pictured: me splitting myself in two everyday so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years," Halsey wrote, referring to the new album while sharing a photo dump on Instagram. While their last album explored their experience with childbirth, fans are expecting Halsey's fifth album to delve into their recent separation from Alev Aydin.

In more personal news, Halsey was recently photographed kissing former Victorious star Avan Jogia. On Wednesday night (September 20th), the couple lit up social media when photos of them kissing and hugging during a night out in Los Angeles were released. Fans have been suspecting the romance for several months after several anonymous tips were sent to the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi.

Halsey
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.