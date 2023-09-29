Halsey Reveals What The 'Next Chapter' In Their Career Will Be

Halsey is giving fans more hints at what to expect from their next album. The singer took to Twitter on Thursday, September 28th, to shout out a fan for noticing that their Love and Power Tour was split into four different parts— Chapter I: Capture, Chapter II: Release, Chapter III: Reflect, Epilogue: Revenge— and how they all coincide with her four albums: Badlands, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, Manic, and If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

"The master of theory strikes again," Halsey responded to the fan. "Good catch :)" When another fan suggested that the next chapter would be "relief," the singer revealed exactly what the next chapter would be. "Next chapter is 'Revelation,' they wrote with a white heart.