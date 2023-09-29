Halsey Reveals What The 'Next Chapter' In Their Career Will Be
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 29, 2023
Halsey is giving fans more hints at what to expect from their next album. The singer took to Twitter on Thursday, September 28th, to shout out a fan for noticing that their Love and Power Tour was split into four different parts— Chapter I: Capture, Chapter II: Release, Chapter III: Reflect, Epilogue: Revenge— and how they all coincide with her four albums: Badlands, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, Manic, and If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.
"The master of theory strikes again," Halsey responded to the fan. "Good catch :)" When another fan suggested that the next chapter would be "relief," the singer revealed exactly what the next chapter would be. "Next chapter is 'Revelation,' they wrote with a white heart.
Earlier this month, Halsey let their fans know that they're working hard on their fifth studio album. "Not pictured: me splitting myself in two everyday so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years," Halsey wrote, referring to the new album while sharing a photo dump on Instagram. While their last album explored their experience with childbirth, fans are expecting Halsey's fifth album to delve into their recent separation from Alev Aydin.
In more personal news, Halsey was recently photographed kissing former Victorious star Avan Jogia. On Wednesday night (September 20th), the couple lit up social media when photos of them kissing and hugging during a night out in Los Angeles were released. Fans have been suspecting the romance for several months after several anonymous tips were sent to the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi.