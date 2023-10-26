Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Stun In New Photo From LA Fashion Week
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 26, 2023
Halsey and their boyfriend Avan Jogia were photographed in one of their first public outings since confirming their relationship in late September. The two recently attended LA Fashion Week which ran from October 18th to October 22nd, and were featured in a roundup shared by Emcee Studios. The photos featured celebrities and models in attendance at LA Fashion Week including a photo of Avan with his arm around Halsey.
Their relationship was confirmed after they were photographed kissing and hugging during a night out in Los Angeles. Neither Halsey nor Jogia have publicly addressed their relationship yet. Many fans were also shocked by the pairing after Twitter account Pop Crave reshared the new photo. "Boyfriend?" one fan commented and another added, "This is how I find out????"
Halsey with boyfriend Avan Jogia. pic.twitter.com/krDp27wa9t— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 26, 2023
Halsey's new romance comes five months after it was revealed they had parted ways with her boyfriend, Alev Aydin. The two, who share a son Ender, dated for two years before calling it quits. The former couple were first romantically linked when they were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game back in 2019 and officially confirmed the relationship while announcing they were expecting their first child together in January 2021. Six months later, Halsey and Aydin welcomed their son. The last time the singer posted about their former boyfriend was on Valentine's Day (February 14th) by sharing a sweet photo of them kissing.
As for Jogia, Page Six reports that he dated actress Zoey Deutch for five years from 2012 to 2017. Neither star has yet to publicly address the romance but Halsey recently shared an Instagram post teasing her forthcoming fifth studio album.