Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Stun In New Photo From LA Fashion Week

Halsey and their boyfriend Avan Jogia were photographed in one of their first public outings since confirming their relationship in late September. The two recently attended LA Fashion Week which ran from October 18th to October 22nd, and were featured in a roundup shared by Emcee Studios. The photos featured celebrities and models in attendance at LA Fashion Week including a photo of Avan with his arm around Halsey.

Their relationship was confirmed after they were photographed kissing and hugging during a night out in Los Angeles. Neither Halsey nor Jogia have publicly addressed their relationship yet. Many fans were also shocked by the pairing after Twitter account Pop Crave reshared the new photo. "Boyfriend?" one fan commented and another added, "This is how I find out????"