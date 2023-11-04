Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Welcome First Baby Together

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 4, 2023

Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 - Atmosphere
Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated the arrival of their new bundle of joy with great joy and relief, following a rocky pregnancy journey.

In Los Angeles, Kourtney gave birth to a healthy baby boy, according to TMZ sources.

The couple surprised the world with the pregnancy announcement during one of Travis' Blink-182 concerts in June, where Kourtney proudly displayed her baby bump, holding a sign that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." This heartwarming moment echoed the band's iconic "All the Small Things" music video.

Their IVF journey and road toward parenthood wasn't an entirely smooth one, however. In early September, Kourtney required emergency surgery to save their child's life while Travis was abroad with Blink-182. The surgery was successful, bringing immense relief to the couple. Kourtney and Travis celebrated their impending arrival with a Disney-themed baby shower.

At the parent, speculation swirled about their baby's name, with hints pointing to "Baby Rocky."

This name was later confirmed by Travis as Rocky Thirteen Barker, certainly a unique choice!

The couple's love story was heightened with a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, followed by a lavish Italian ceremony at Dolce & Gabbana's private villa.

Kourtney is already a mother to three children, while Travis has children from a previous relationship.

Their new addition marks a fresh chapter in their blended family. Despite the challenges of IVF, Kourtney and Travis are now elated to welcome their newest family member, Baby Rocky.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Travis Barker
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.