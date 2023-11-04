Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Welcome First Baby Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated the arrival of their new bundle of joy with great joy and relief, following a rocky pregnancy journey.

In Los Angeles, Kourtney gave birth to a healthy baby boy, according to TMZ sources.

The couple surprised the world with the pregnancy announcement during one of Travis' Blink-182 concerts in June, where Kourtney proudly displayed her baby bump, holding a sign that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." This heartwarming moment echoed the band's iconic "All the Small Things" music video.

Their IVF journey and road toward parenthood wasn't an entirely smooth one, however. In early September, Kourtney required emergency surgery to save their child's life while Travis was abroad with Blink-182. The surgery was successful, bringing immense relief to the couple. Kourtney and Travis celebrated their impending arrival with a Disney-themed baby shower.

At the parent, speculation swirled about their baby's name, with hints pointing to "Baby Rocky."

This name was later confirmed by Travis as Rocky Thirteen Barker, certainly a unique choice!

The couple's love story was heightened with a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, followed by a lavish Italian ceremony at Dolce & Gabbana's private villa.

Kourtney is already a mother to three children, while Travis has children from a previous relationship.

Their new addition marks a fresh chapter in their blended family. Despite the challenges of IVF, Kourtney and Travis are now elated to welcome their newest family member, Baby Rocky.

Congratulations to the happy couple!