Lana Del Rey was almost set to record an original song for Sofia Coppola's biopic, Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me.

The talented director revealed that the film's production team approached Lana Del Rey for this project, a move fans had campaigned for as Lana has often been compared to Priscilla throughout her music career.

Coppola, commenting on the frequent connection between Del Rey and Mrs. Presley, told E! News,

"I'm learning that people really connect Lana Del Rey with Priscilla and I didn't realize that. But I got a lot of requests with, 'How is she gonna be part of the movie?' We were hoping she could do a song for it, but it didn't work out with the timing."

While Del Rey had been invited to the film's premiere, Coppola expressed doubt about her attendance,

"I don't think she can come," she said. "But I'm excited for her to see it."

The flick offers an intimate portrayal of the then Priscilla Beaulieu's courtship with Elvis Presley, from their first meeting in 1959 to their separation in the early 1970s.

The film features a gorgeous soundtrack with artists like Porches, Alice Coltrane, the Ramones and Sons of Raphael.

The movie drew firsthand insights from Priscilla Presley herself, shedding light on lesser-known aspects of her relationship with Elvis, such as their 10-year age gap, with Priscilla controversially meeting Elvis at 14 and him at 24.

Coppola was impressed by how Priscilla revealed such an honest account of the couple's life and experiences together.

Priscilla is currently in theaters.