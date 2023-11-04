Olivia Rodrigo is a music legend in the making, and a recent performance that generated all sorts of buzz on social media proved just that.

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony was a star-studded event at the Barclays Center in New York City, featuring electrifying performances and unexpected moments.

One of the standout occurrences of the evening took places when Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac joined inductee Sheryl Crow on stage to perform Crow's hit "Strong Enough" from her 1993 Grammy-winning album, Tuesday Night Music Club. Stevie Nicks, the 75-year-old singer-songwriter whose career spans several decades, exuded her signature bohemian chic style in a flowing black ensemble while delivering a powerful performance alongside Crow, 61, who played the guitar.

Following "Strong Enough," the crowd was treated to a rendition of Crow's "Everyday Is a Winding Road," with guitarist Peter Frampton making an unexpected appearance.

Later, "Driver's License" hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo showcased her talent by delivering an outstanding version of Crow's "If It Makes You Happy," a song that won Best Female Rock Vocal Performance at the 1997 Grammy Awards.

This wasn't the first collaboration between Rodrigo and Crow as the duo performed at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn., together in a surprise performance in September.

During her induction speech, Crow expressed her gratitude for the universal gift of music and paid tribute to her parents and music's role in her life.