PHOTOS: Taylor Swift Enjoys 'Epic' Night Out With Girl Gang

By Logan DeLoye

November 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift enjoyed a girls' night out with old and new friends in New York City on Saturday night (November 4).

According to People, the songstress took to Bond Street with Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, Gigi HadidCara Delevingne, and longtime best friend Selena Gomez to grab a bite to eat and take part in a night out on the town.

Photos show Swift arm-in-arm with Gomez and Mahomes (Hadid and Turner walking closely behind) as the group makes their way to dinner. The restaurant shared footage of the iconic girl gang exiting the establishment on their Instagram story. Swift can be seen wearing a black long-sleeve top tucked into a plaid skirt, complete with stunning thigh-high black boots and, of course, a smile! Gomez, pictured to the right of Swift, is wearing a neutral fit with a glamourous belt, all tied together with a sleek updo. Brittany Mahomes, wife of Swift's new boyfriend Travis Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes, is seen holding Swift's hand while wearing a stunning bold blue number with a long white coat and matching heels.

This is not the first time Swift and Mahomes have hung out together amid the "Lavender Haze" artist's budding romance with Kelce. The pair are often photographed together at Chief's games, cheering for their partners with handshakes and chest bumps.

