Travis Kelce's Family Overwhelmed Amid Taylor Swift Romance: Report

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce's family is reportedly feeling overwhelmed by the significant increase in media attention he and they've received amid his romance with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ Sports that the coverage has taken a toll on Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, his father, Ed Kelce, and his brother and 'New Heights' podcast co-host, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce. The website noted that the family is "happy Travis is happy" despite the unwanted additional attention that has spilled over onto them.

The Kelce family is also reportedly monitoring what they say publicly as they realize it will be picked apart by media and fans, specifically in relation to Swift and have received calls and social media messages nonstop since the couple went public. Additionally, the family is reported to be worried about the intense passion of Swift's fanbase, the Swifties, in relation to Travis' safety.

Last week, Jason Kelce said he was concerned over the sudden spike in attention his brother had received amid his new relationship.

“It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now,” the elder Kelce told NBC Sports prior to the Eagles' 31-17 'Sunday Night Football' win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday (October 22). “On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’”

Jason acknowledged that his brother, a four-time First-team All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion, has reached "another level of stardom that typically football players don't deal with."

“There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?'" Jason said.

“So, on one hand, [I’m] really, really happy for my brother and where he’s at in his current situation with Taylor. But on the other hand, there’s some, I think, alarms sometimes with how you know, over-in-pursuit people can be,” he added. “There’s some alarms, sometimes, with how over-in-pursuit people can be.

“Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”

Earlier this month, Travis was reported to have purchased a $6 million mansion in Kansas City, which sources told TMZ Sports was partially due to his previous home being too accessible amid the sudden paparazzi attention he's received since he began dating Swift.

Last week, Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of recently re-acquired Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. shared multiple photos of herself and Hardman alongside Swift and Kelce after Kansas City's 31-17 win against the AFC West Division rival Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, which included one photo of Swift kissing a smiling Kelce on his left cheek, the first time the singer was seen kissing the All-Pro tight end publicly. Multiple commenters acknowledged that Gordon's post "broke the internet" after it was shared.