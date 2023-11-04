Travis Kelce Asked If He's 'In Love' With Taylor Swift

Swift and Kelce were seen holding hands as the exited Arrowhead Stadium together and drove off in Kelce's Rolls Royce -- which was flanked by Swift's security team -- before celebrating the win at Kelce's Kansas City mansion, which reportedly included food catered by a popular local barbecue truck, the Daily Mail reported. Swift attended four of the Chiefs' last six games, all of which the team has won, but was absent from last week's upset loss to the Denver Broncos.

Swift and Kelce were previously seen holding hands as they left The Waverly Inn in the West Village on October 15, one night after both made surprise cameos on the 'Saturday Night Live' Season 49 premiere and attended the show's overnight afterparty at Catch Steak together. The tight end was also spotted on the sidelines at MetLife Stadium to support his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, during his game against the New York Jets earlier in the evening, which Swift reportedly didn't attend.

The couple was reported to have been seen kissing and getting "handsy" during the 'SNL' afterparty at Catch Steak in the meatpacking district of New York City early Sunday morning.

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider told Page Six.

Videos shared online showed Kelce and Swift walking hand in hand as they entered the restaurant at around 2:20 a.m. Kelce was reported to have had his hand around Swift's waist throughout the night before both left at around 4:00 a.m.

Both Kelce and Swift made surprise appearances on the 'SNL' premiere, with Kelce making a cameo in a skit parodying FOX Sports' coverage of their relationship and Swift introducing her friend, rapper Ice Spice, who served as the show's musical performer.

Last month, TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to the singer's initial appearance at Arrowhead Stadium.