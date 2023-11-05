Watch Doja Cat React To Microphone Malfunction Mid-Performance

Doja Cat kept the show rolling smoothly through technical difficulties during a Scarlet Tour concert in Los Angeles on Thursday (November 2) in a way that only Doja Cat could.

The artist was in the middle of leaving it all on stage with a high-energy performance of Grammy-winning hit "Kiss Me More" when her microphone started acting up. Video footage captured by a fan attending the Crypto.com Arena concert shows Doja Cat commanding the stage in a striking red, yellow, and black jumpsuit when, all of a sudden, the microphone malfunctions.

She shakes the device up and down to let the crowd know that it isn't working. Instead of getting upset or walking off the stage, Doja Cat accepts that the issue is out of her control and dances it off, singing with the crowd.