Colorado Destination Ranked Among America's 'Most Romantic Small Towns'

When it comes to looking for a romantic destination, there's nothing more intimate than a small town. With plenty of unique boutiques and tourist attractions and fewer crowds to interrupt those special moments, these locations are perfect for spending some quality time with your significant other.

That's why New York Travel Guides unveiled its list of the "most romantic" small towns in the United States. Writers combed through 600 American locations and picked out 140 based on places to stay, activities, historic architecture and scenery, and cozy coffee shops and restaurants.



A world-renowned Colorado city ranked in the Top 5, and that's Aspen! Coming in the No. 4 spot, here's why writers think you should consider this spot for your next lovers' trip:

"Aspen, CO, is a romantic mountain town in the Rocky Mountains that is known for its many ski resorts. From skiing to attending cultural events to enjoying delicious food with a mountain view, there are a lot of romantic things to do in the town. Whether you want to stay at a luxurious 5-star resort with a view, a cozy lodge, or a romantic bed and breakfast, there are many romantic places to stay in Aspen."

Estes Park also earned a place in the Top 10 thanks to its beautiful natural scenery, historic places, and other amazing spots.

Here are the Top 10 most romantic small towns, according to the rankings:

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Sedona, Arizona St. Augustine, Florida Aspen, Colorado Laguna Beach, California Provincetown, Massachusetts Jackson, Wyoming Estes Park, Colorado Ashland, Oregon Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Aspen and Estes Park weren't the only Colorado destinations on the list. To see which cities and towns also appeared in the rankings, visit New York Travel Guides' website for the full study.