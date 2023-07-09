Elton John Plays Last Show Of Farewell Tour: 'I'm Trying To Process It'

After 50+ years of performing for fans around the globe, Sir Elton John is officially finished touring. According to Consequence of Sound, the fabulously fashionable artist wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday night with an unforgettable, career-spanning set. When the concert concluded, he explained that it had yet to sink in that he would not be touring again.

“When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour – and the whole world – would have experienced in the next five years. And every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show. Tonight has been magical. I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring.

The 76-year-old icon also expressed the lasting impression that his dedicated fans have left on him.

"I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me – it will stay with me forever." Consequence of Sound noted that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour brought in $900 million and sold a total of 5.7 million tickets, encompassing 300 shows worldwide.