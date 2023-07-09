Elton John Plays Last Show Of Farewell Tour: 'I'm Trying To Process It'
By Logan DeLoye
July 9, 2023
After 50+ years of performing for fans around the globe, Sir Elton John is officially finished touring. According to Consequence of Sound, the fabulously fashionable artist wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday night with an unforgettable, career-spanning set. When the concert concluded, he explained that it had yet to sink in that he would not be touring again.
“When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour – and the whole world – would have experienced in the next five years. And every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show. Tonight has been magical. I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring.
The 76-year-old icon also expressed the lasting impression that his dedicated fans have left on him.
"I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me – it will stay with me forever." Consequence of Sound noted that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour brought in $900 million and sold a total of 5.7 million tickets, encompassing 300 shows worldwide.
Coldplay made a special video appearance at the show to thank John for the impact that he's made, not only on music, but on the entire world.
“Elton, from all of us here, from all the bands and artists you’ve helped and inspired, we love you so much. We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for the AIDS Foundation, anytime you’ve been kind to anybody. For everything you’ve done for LGBTQ. Everything you’ve done for fashion and eyewear. Everything you’ve done for sexiness, and love, and dressing gowns! Everything you’ve done for music, everything Bernie has done for lyrics, everything your band has done over the thousands of shows you’ve done. We love you so much, we’re going to miss you so much.”
Just because John is done touring, does not mean that he is done performing forever. His husband and manager David Furnish told Billboard that the world has certainly not seen the last live performance from Sir Elton John.
“It’s really important to make a distinction between Elton retiring from touring but Elton not playing his very last public performance for the very last time. I know for a fact he will not be touring in any capacity. What you’re going to see is the possibility of a special one-off or a small residency in one venue for a limited period of time.”